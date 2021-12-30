2021 In Review: Local Senator Stands Alone In Opposition To Riot Resolution

Within the 30-member Vermont Senate, just one senator from the Northeast Kingdom opposed a legislative resolution in January 2021 to condemn the attack on the U.S. Capitol and seek removal of President Donald Trump.
Sen. Russ Ingalls, R-Essex-Orleans opposed J.R.H. 1. when it came before the Vermont Senate on Jan. 8, 2021.
Ingalls, who was elected in November 2020 to serve in the state Senate alongside veteran Sen. Bobby Starr, D-Essex-Orleans, stated the language of the resolution went too far. “If this Resolution were to have condemned the rioters that breached the Capital [sic], I would have gladly signed on,” he stated.
Language included in the Resolution held President Trump responsible for the violent mob and called for his resignation or removal. President Trump remained in office until the inauguration of President Biden on Jan. 20, 2021.
The part of the resolution that Ingalls said he couldn’t support was, “Whereas, this attack was instigated by President Donald Trump, who is attempting to overturn the results of a fair and free election that he lost in order to keep himself in power… Resolved: That the General Assembly calls for President Donald J. Trump to resign or to be removed from office by his Cabinet or by the Congress,” the Resolution states.
Ingalls said the Resolution went too far and the energy of the state legislature would be better spent on state needs like broadband.
“This Resolution was a political statement to cause as much harm as it possibly could to all Republicans and Trump specifically,” he wrote. “It was a hate-filled, poorly written, vile document that was unworthy of anyone’s signature.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.