2021 In Review: Local SU Picked To Host First School Vaccination Clinic

Vermont officials announced that North County Supervisory Union was picked as one of the first school districts across the state to host a vaccination clinic for school staff in early March.
During one of the state’s media briefings Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said the vaccination clinics would be a parallel system run through the Health Department in coordination with local school districts. Besides North Country, clinics were to be held in the Harwood Union, Springfield, Barre, Rutland City, Mill River and all Bennington County schools, announced Smith.
“We are starting small to ensure we have the right capacity and participants to maximize efficiency,” said Smith, who noted that there were plans in the works for at least 28 additional clinics in the following weeks. “The program will start slowly and ramp up quickly in the next couple of weeks.”
EMS, Health Department Staff, Vermont National Guard, health care partners, and school nurses assisted with the effort.
Castle said NCSU was contacted by the Health Department and asked if it was possible to hold a clinic the following week.
“Our response was, ‘Sure,’” said Castle, who noted the timing was serendipitous because the NCUHS operates with most of its students learning remotely on the proposed day, so utilizing the school facility for the clinic would not disrupt student activities.
The school administration worked with the Health Department to host an estimated 300 school staff from across the region for the clinics, with consideration being given to open it up to school staff from as far as Canaan and perhaps Orleans Central schools.
