ST. JOHNSBURY — It wasn’t hard to find people from across the community to share insights into myriad professional and personal contributions from Laural Ruggles over her 26 years of service to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH).
Ruggles left her role as the vice president of Marketing and Community Health Improvement in June of 2021.
She said at the time she had no plans to stop contributing to the community she adopted as a college freshman, arriving in 1975 to study environmental science at Lyndon State College.
“I’m one of those people who came up here to go to Lyndon State and never left,” said Ruggles.
“I feel like this is such a special region, there are so many people in organizations here that I really feel do good work and do what’s best for our community,” said Ruggles, who said it was her privilege through her role at NVRH to facilitate connections between people in roles across the region. “I feel like I’ve been the connection sometimes, bringing people together so we can have a bigger impact together to do what’s best for the community.”
