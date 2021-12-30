2021 In Review: Man Passes Through Region, Conquering His New England 6 Hiking And Biking Endurance Challenge

A Massachusetts man who created a hiking and biking endurance challenge that spanned New England to raise money for Alzheimer’s conquered it faster than anticipated in June.
Brendan Walsh, of Waltham, Mass., took 4 days, 15 hours and 34 minutes to bike over 700 miles and hike up and down the highest points in all six New England states. His goal going in was to finish in under six days. Walsh called it the New England Six, and it’s a feat of physical and mental endurance that’s never been done as far as anyone knows.
During the challenge, Walsh cycled through several North Country and Northeast Kingdom towns and slept at the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury.
The challenge began at 5:21 a.m. on June 18 at the base of Mt. Katahdin in Maine and ended at the bottom of Jerimoth Hill in Rhode Island during the evening of June 22.
There was a lot of rest for a couple of days following the challenge, he said, and some of the recovery was mental.
“The next day, as far as my brain was concerned, was like it didn’t even happen,” he said.
His overall assessment of how his body reacted to the strain of hiking six summits and biking hundreds of miles between was positive. He said he was happily surprised at how his body responded.
By the time Walsh reached St. Johnsbury on Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m., he had hiked New England’s two highest mountains and ridden his bike 310 miles in about 41 hours.
Walsh recalled cresting the Veterans Memorial Bridge and being impressed with the illuminated downtown.
