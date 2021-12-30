2021 In Review: Man Sues State, Claims Discrimination As A White Male

A Northeast Kingdom man filed a lawsuit in November 2021 against his state of Vermont employer, claiming discrimination based on his being white and male.
Benjamin Morley, of Orleans, an adult Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor at Vermont Division of Vocational Rehabilitation in Newport, filed the suit in U.S. District Court, naming several defendants, including the Governor’s Workforce Equity and Diversity Council, the Vermont Department of Aging and Independent Living and the Vermont Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.
Morley is being represented by attorney Deborah Bucknam, of Walden.
The complaint alleges that through his employment, “(Morley) has been shamed, humiliated, reprimanded, excluded from assignments and leadership positions, and threatened with termination, because he is a white male.”
The lawsuit claims constitutional rights related to equality, religious freedom and freedom of speech are being violated through “mandatory indoctrination into a political/religious dogma called ‘Diversity Equity and Inclusion.’”
Morley has been employed with the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation for two years.
DVR’s Mission is to “help Vermonters with disabilities prepare for, obtain, and maintain meaningful careers and to help employers recruit, train, retain and promote employees with disabilities.” Morley’s duties involve counseling DVR consumers to introduce them to employment and training opportunities to assist them in gaining appropriate employment.
In the lawsuit, Morley asserts he has endured “harassing comments” by female colleagues “with barbs about ‘toxic masculinity’ and ‘mansplaining.’”
In a motion to dismiss, the state filed its response on Dec. 22, denying Morley’s assertions.
