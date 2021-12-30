2021 In Review: Massive Drug Bust At Lyndon Center Apartment Building

A Massachusetts man was arrested and charged in July with felony narcotics possession with intent to distribute after 4,316 bags of suspected heroin, 10.8 grams of crack cocaine, 36 grams of powdered cocaine and $7,000.00 in cash were allegedly found in a Lyndon Center apartment.
Addiel Santini, 19, pleaded not guilty to the charge was released on conditions by U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle.
The judge noted that while Santini doesn’t have any criminal convictions on his record, he does have a 2018 arrest that relates to the possession of heroin but no court action followed. Santini also has no history of failure to appear in court and no active arrest warrants.
“All of this is serious but the court does find that conditions can be set to assure Mr. Santini’s appearance in this district and to assure that he will not present a danger to the community,” said Judge Doyle.
The drugs were allegedly found by police in an apartment at 67 Center St. - located just two houses up from the historic Millers Run Bridge and less than a quarter-mile from the campus of Lyndon Institute.
Santini was released to live in his hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts and can only travel to Vermont for court hearings or to meet with his attorney.
According to court documents, Santini denied selling narcotics but one of the other occupants of the apartment told police Santini was a dealer.
Police said they also found two digital scales, a box of glassine wax baggies and a dinner plate with a steak knife containing white powdery substances at the scene.
