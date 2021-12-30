MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees in late September unanimously chose Vermont State University as the name for its newly merged schools.
The vote followed a listening session held via Zoom to take public input on the proposed name for the newly-created entity that will be a merger of Northern Vermont University (NVU), Vermont Technical College (VTC) and Castleton University as part of a major transformation of the VSCS.
After taking 1½ hours of public comment during the special meeting, and hearing from many more people in writing, the Board took its vote.
Shawn Tester, the Northeast Kingdom trustee on the Board, and the CEO and president of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, said, “I deeply, deeply understand how important each of these colleges are to each of our communities and to the entire State of Vermont.”
Tester said he likewise understands the sense of urgency and the charge the Board has been given saying the situation is “dire” and he supports the name the consultant delivered to the Board.
Student Trustee Ryan J. Cooney, a VTC student, said he believes the transformation is on track to create the best system for the VSCS, saying “the name is tough … it’s not a change that many would like … but I support this name, I think it’s a good strong name moving forward.” He said the name allows for iterations at the campuses under the Vermont State U name. “This name really does promise some great things for the future that we can all be proud of” while the campuses’ legacies and histories are honored.
Only the Community College of Vermont (CCV) is not a part of the merged university, and CCV will remain as an independent institution under the umbrella of the VSCS.
