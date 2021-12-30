2021 In Review: Mystery Aircraft Rattles Kingdom Homes

CALEDONIA COUNTY — A twin-propeller aircraft resembling a helicopter flew overhead in the area on the night of May 24, 2021, rattling homes near the Caledonia County Airport in Lyndonville.
Exactly what it was and where it came from was a mystery, and someone who has lived near the airport for over 40 years knows it was an unusual experience.
Kathy Pearl, a resident on Lussier Lane, has lived there for 42 years, and she said what she heard about 11 p.m. Sunday was no ordinary helicopter.
“We’ve heard many helicopters,” she said. “They sound totally different than what this one sounded like.”
Pearl was in bed but not yet asleep when she felt the aircraft approaching. It rattled her bed and items on the dresser.
She got up to take a look and saw the aircraft. She could see two propellers illuminated by green fluorescent lights. She couldn’t guess how low to the ground the craft was flying. “It was low enough that it was disturbing to me,” she said.
Pearl estimated the time the aircraft was in the area to be at least 30 minutes.
Many people heard and felt the aircraft. Some saw it. Local resident Ashley Van Zandt shared a video of it on the Burke Area Community Forum social media space. She also included her supposition that the aircraft in question was a V-22 Osprey, which is described online as a military aircraft that “is designed to combine the functionality of a conventional helicopter with the long-range, high-speed cruise performance of a turboprop aircraft.”
