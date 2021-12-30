2021 In Review: NCHC Buys Caplan’s

Northern Counties Health Care bought Caplan’s Army store in downtown St. Johnsbury in October. The 3,500 square foot building was purchased by NCHC for $237,500.
Started in 1922, Caplan’s had its beginnings on Eastern Avenue. It moved 24 years later to its current location at the downtown intersection of Railroad and Portland streets. The store served its final customer on Dec. 31, 2020, as owner Dave Caplan decided it was time to get out of the business and sell the property.
Nearly 10 months later, Northern Counties Health Care bought the prime real estate with ample municipal parking in the back. The acquisition is the second downtown property for the organization. Together with Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, they have Northern Express Care at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue.
Throughout the Northeast Kingdom, NCHC operates five community health centers, three dental centers, a walk-in primary care location, and a certified home health care & hospice division.
How NCHC intends to use the Caplan’s property remains to be seen, but officials say increasing a downtown presence in a key spot is important to the organization.
Gillian Sewake, director of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, said NCHC’s purchase of Caplan’s will benefit downtown.
“We’re very excited that this historic property will have such great community-minded owners, bringing activity and essential services to a centrally-located building downtown,” she said.
NCHC doesn’t expect to decide the exact plan for its services in the space until sometime in 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.