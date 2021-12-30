2021 In Review: Neighbors Challenge NKHS Facility In Lyndon

A Northeast Kingdom Human Services residential facility faced strong community opposition in 2021.
NKHS purchased a 12-acre property on Cornerstone Lane for $457,000 on Feb. 26, with plans to make it an eight-bed facility for its Intellectual and Developmental Disability Services (IDDS) clients.
However they failed to seek local or state permits, or notify the public or town officials.
Upset neighbors formed the Vail Action Alliance to oppose the project on the grounds it would place potentially dangerous people, such as registered sex offenders and former convicts, in close proximity to their homes without adequate supervision.
Following pushback, NKHS belatedly applied for town permits over the summer.
In September, the Development Review Board granted a change-of-use permit for one building on the property (a two-bed crisis unit at 133 Cornerstone) and upheld the Zoning Administrator decisions to grant a change-of-use permit for a 5-bed, long term residential facility at 188 Cornerstone and not require a permit for an office/residential apartment building at 142 Cornerstone.
However, the project must clear another hurdle.
In December, District 7 Environmental Commission officials determined that the project must go through the Act 250 permitting process, to address potential negative impacts on the community.
Lyndon Police Chief Jack Harris has said that Cornerstone Lane will overburden LPD, a three-person, non-24-hour department that experienced a 63 percent increase in call volume over the first half of the year.
As a condition of Act 250, projects cannot “place an unreasonable burden on the ability of the local governments to provide municipal or government services.”
Harris noted that other NKHS facilities in town, while smaller, generated substantial call volume.
NKHS has 30 days to appeal the decision. The deadline is in mid-January.
