Multi-million dollar rehabilitation work that began a year prior continued throughout 2021 on the New Avenue building in downtown St. Johnsbury until it was finally ready for occupancy on Dec. 1, 2021.
The plan by residential property manager Summit Properties was to have all 40 new apartments occupied by the end of the year. First floor commercial space, owned by New Depot Square Commercial Properties, LLC, is leased and some businesses opened ahead of the new year.
Project officials and well-wishers gathered in a virtual space on Dec. 8, 2021 to celebrate the substantial completion of the project. The hour-long expression of gratitude and acknowledgment concluded with a live video feed of a ribbon-cutting in front of the building at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue.
Rural Edge Executive Director Patrick Shattuck, who had appeared on his computer in the building’s third-floor common area for the majority of the celebration, made his way outside to join four of the building’s first residents and Rural Edge Director of Real Estate Development Becky Masure for the ribbon-cutting. Participants on the video gathering joined in a countdown to zero when the ribbon was cut, signifying the building’s grand opening.
In a release of information provided by Robert Little of Rural Edge and Lisa Patlis of Evernorth, it was noted, “Originally constructed in 1897 as the ‘New Avenue House,’ the building was one of the grandest hotels of its day. The hotel stopped operating in 1970 and the upper floors were converted into apartments while the street level floor was converted to commercial space, all of which suffered from years of neglect thereafter … In the summer of 2018, Evernorth aimed to change the historic building’s destiny.”
Shattuck and Kathy Beyer, senior vice president of real estate development at Evernorth, led the celebration. Welcoming and closing remarks were provided by Evernorth Co-President Nancy Owens. Rural Edge and Evernorth partnered to advance the three floors of residential rehabilitation that resulted in 40 new apartments.
