The largest outbreak within a Vermont prison occurred at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
The outbreak was first detected in late February when facility-wide testing identified over 20 cases among inmates and staff after one staff member tested positive.
The outbreak would last over a month and result in one inmate being hospitalized as a precaution, 179 inmates testing positive and nearly two dozen staff members.
“We’ve learned a lot through this,” Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said of the prison outbreak. “The aspect of moving people, to cohort people, that either are infected or have been exposed, and those that haven’t proved that as wide of an outbreak was in that facility, it did stop that facility from spreading even further.”
“The other thing they did which was very good and very knowledgeable in terms of getting good information was the ability to test on almost an every other day basis, in terms of what was going on in that facility and having good information on who was positive, who was not positive, and being able to react to that,” said Smith. He expected DOC will further refine its cohorting measures and further isolate groups from using shared resources within a prison facility.
This was the fist of several prison outbreaks that would impact the state’s two NEK prisons, including an additional one in Newport in December. State officials said of the recent outbreaks that low staff vaccination rates were potentially to blame for the introduction of the virus to the inmates. The spring outbreak remains the largest of the in-state prison facilities.
All told there have been 255 NSCF inmates who have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic.
