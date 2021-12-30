NEWPORT CITY — A Newport store owner was sued by the state for refusing to abide by the state’s emergency mask mandate and lost the resulting court battles.
In June, Orleans Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout reaffirmed her March ruling that businessman Andre Desautels violated Vermont’s emergency mask mandate in his former Main Street print shop during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan eventually sought damages of $850 from Desautels. Donovan said in June he wanted a lenient penalty because the pandemic emergency was over and the state is ready to move on.
The decision signed by the judge affirming her spring decision set the stage for a hearing on whether Desautels should pay a penalty for refusing to wear a mask at work in violation of Gov. Phil Scott’s former emergency orders restricting business operations.
The attorney general and Desautels agreed in a document filed with the judge that the state has no evidence that anyone caught COVID-19 at the print shop or that Desautels influenced other business owners to violate the mask mandate.
The AG also agreed with Desautels in writing that the AG’s office received reports of dozens of businesses that failed to comply with emergency orders and state guidance, but the AG only took two businesses to court.
Desautels lost his UPS franchise on Feb. 17 after news broke that he was not following the mask mandate.
Teachout issued a preliminary injunction on Feb. 20 ordering him and his employee to wear masks at the store.
She held a three-day trial in early March and issued a permanent injunction.
Desautels told the judge he did not wear a mask in the shop for a year, beginning when the governor first issued emergency orders in March 2020 and said he would not wear one.
He also did not require his employee to wear a mask because of an illness. He did not provide a sneeze guard or shield as a recommended alternative to protect her and their customers.
Desautels closed the Main Street shop and moved his business, now called Derby Port Press, to East Main Street in Newport City.
