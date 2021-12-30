2021 In Review: NKHS Embattled CEO Resigns Amid Controversy, Corrective Action Report

Tomasz Jankowski, the chief executive officer and president of Northeast Kingdom Human Services resigned effective immediately in January of 2021.
The former longtime CEO of Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital, Paul Bengtson, was named interim executive director while the search for a new CEO got underway.
A new head of the agency was named in September, when Executive Director Kelsey Stavseth, was announced.
Prior to Jankowski’s departure, former employees of the embattled agency had come forward to file complaints with the Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH), which conducted an investigation, interviewing dozens of workers, and on Dec. 11, 2020 informed Jankowski and his administrative team that the agency was being downgraded to provisional designation status.
The agency was given 30 days during which to file a corrective action plan. Improvements were made and on Aug. 11, the Department of Mental Health updated and upgraded NKHS’ status to “Provisional Redesignation, without intent to dedesignate.”
Jankowski had led NKHS for two-and-a-half years.
In the weeks leading up to Jankowski’s parting, the newspaper had filed a records request to see the more than 50 complaints made about NKHS since the winter and received them in two large email batches, some documents partially, others heavily, redacted, to protect the identities of those who made the complaints.
The emails provided by DMH to the newspaper allege a cultural climate marked by bullying, intimidation, fear, a lack of training, and a massive turnover of professional staff.
NKHS works with 16 organizations and a half dozen specialized agencies to provide services to clients with mental health concerns and intellectual disabilities, substance abuse prevention and treatment, and more.
