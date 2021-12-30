A pit bull bit and severely injured a two-year-old boy in Lyndonville in February.
The dog was later euthanized with the consent of its owner James Gingras, 31. Gingras and his wife Elysia Gingras 33, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment in connection with the alleged incident that occurred at the Gingras’s home located at 427 Main St., Apt. #3, in Lyndonville.
The boy was treated for his injuries at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. and then at another unidentified medical facility.
According to court documents, the boy and his mother — identified as Chrystal L. Nel, 24 — were living with the Gingras family when the incident occurred.
According to police, the boy was one of six children ages 2-11 in the apartment on Tuesday, Feb. 9, along with four adults and two pit bulls. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. after all four adults — including James and Elysia Gingras — went to an upstairs room to smoke together. The boy was then bitten on the neck and throat by the pit bull.
Police said Chrystal Nel was not in the apartment when her son was bitten.
The Gingrases both face a possible sentence of up to seven years in prison and $7,000 in fines if convicted of all the charges.
