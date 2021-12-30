Reader’s Digest, the world’s largest paid-circulation magazine, ranked Littleton as one of the 10 nicest places in America in 2021.
Nominating Littleton in May was Veronica Francis, owner of Notch Net, golittleton.com, and the Go Pollyanna Glad Shop, who encouraged people to vote.
Through the rd.com website, Francis saw that Reader’s Digest, which has been doing an annual Nicest Place In America contest for five years, put out a call for people to nominate their favorite place.
“The Go Littleton video team created a video about the Glad Town and we interviewed people who were visiting and people on Main Street and asked them why they thought Littleton was nice and what they liked about Littleton,” said Francis. “We put together the video and I wrote a little story about the Glad Shop and getting through the tough year during COVID and how everyone has been extra nice this year. Visitors and locals and everyone seemed to be helping everyone more than usual.”
In June, she received word that Littleton made it into the top 10.
In its narrative, Reader’s Digest states, “The people of Littleton, New Hampshire can always find something to be glad about: their rich history, their beautiful countryside, their hard-working, friendly neighbors. You might call Littleton the worldwide capital of finding things to be glad about. Littleton’s best-known native is the beloved children’s book character, “Pollyanna,” the famously relentless optimist who never let a chance for happiness go to waste. Lately, they’re glad to be sharing their precious stocks of spare COVID vaccines with anyone and everyone who needs a shot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.