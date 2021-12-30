After being vacant for five years, the former Hitchiner Manufacturing Co. property at 24 Beacon St. in Littleton found a new owner in early 2021 and he squandered no time redeveloping it into upscale residential apartment units, the first of which, some 35 units, could be ready for occupancy in May.
In all, Al Croteau, who owns several other rental properties in New Hampshire is planning a roughly $15 million development in Littleton that involves a total of 120 to 130 studio and one-bedroom apartments of 500 to 825 square feet in the five-story building that sits on 15 acres and has nearly 300 parking spaces.
The 40,000 square feet on the first floor could be converted to commercial space, such as a coffee shop, restaurant, or brewery, he said during the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual economic development luncheon in November when he was guest speaker.
The development is called Rail Trail Village, a nod to the recreational rail trail that runs along the south side.
To save costs, Croteau and his team, which includes his son, son-in-law and close friends, created their own general contracting business and are doing much of the work themselves and building it in phases.
They plan to retain the industrial exterior look to the building, as well as preserve its history that has seen many uses during its century-plus life in Littleton.
