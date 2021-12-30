2021 In Review: Sheriffs End 24/7 NVRH Security Detail

The Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department could no longer provide 24/7 security at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital due to a staffing shortage so they ended the service in July.
“The main reason for it is manpower,” said Sheriff Dean Shatney.
At the time the department had 11 people on its roster, way down from a pre-Covid staff total of 23 people.
Deputies and officers within the sheriff’s department had been providing round-the-clock security at the hospital since 2012. There’s an office near the emergency department in the hospital for the security officer. The door to the office and the wall next to had large signs featuring the sheriff’s department star and logo. A sheriff’s department car was always prominently parked just outside the emergency department entrance, quickly communicating the presence of law enforcement to anyone arriving at the hospital.
NVRH CEO Shawn Tester said at the time that it was unfortunate that the sheriff’s department couldn’t maintain its constant presence at the hospital.
“This (diminished service) is not our desire,” he said. “We’ve had a really great working relationship with Dean and his team here.”
Late in August the hospital announced a contract for security services through Securitas, a large private security firm.
