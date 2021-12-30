2021 In Review: St. J Trooper Honored At State House For ‘Calmness, Heroism and Bravery’
Vermont State Police official photo of Sgt. Matthew Tarricone of the St. Johnsbury Barracks, taken in October 2017.

Vermont State Police Sgt. Matthew Tarricone was honored at the Vermont State House in September for saving the life of a suicidal woman threatening to jump off the roof of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center in St. Johnsbury.

Sgt. Tarricone is a patrol commander at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks on Route 5.

On July 17, 2020, he was dispatched to a welfare check at the cancer center on Hospital Hill for a report of a suicidal subject that had jumped out of a window and climbed onto the roof of the building.

The woman told police she was going to kill herself by jumping off the roof.

That’s when Sgt. Tarricone took immediate and decisive action.

“With blatant disregard for his own personal safety and with an intrinsic desire to help, he scaled a fence and climbed onto the roof of the building,” reads the state police proclamation honoring Tarricone with a Lifesaving Award. “He was able to quietly, and stealthily, get close enough to the subject to restrain her and prevent her from jumping. He was then able to detain the subject until other troopers were able to get onto the roof.”

Tarricone was specifically honored for his “calmness, heroism, and bravery” during the situation.

“Because of your life-saving efforts the subject survived,” reads the proclamation.

Sgt. Tarricone was also honored for being part of a team of state troopers who saved the life of a hostage in Tunbridge in 2019.

