2021 In Review: St. Johnsbury Resident Dies In Fire

ST. JOHNSBURY — Among the tragedies the region experienced in 2021 was the first death in a St. Johnsbury apartment building fire since the summer of 2018.
On Nov. 9, Connie March, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene of a fire at 535 Summer St. The first firefighters on scene a few minutes before 2 a.m. were unable to reach March on time. As the fire raged through the building, she was carried out to a waiting CALEX rescue crew, but she had already succumbed to burns and smoke inhalation.
Two other occupants in a different apartment made it safely out of the building.
Neighbors reported hearing an explosion and saw flames in the back porch area of the building. The fire department confirmed a propane tank had exploded, which firefighters said contributed to the rapid growth of the fire.
“That was one of the more serious fires I’ve ever been involved with,” said Interim St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Christopher Olsen, who was hired to serve as chief while the town searches for a new permanent chief. “I’ve been in many fires bigger than that, in a lot bigger buildings, but I gotta tell you the amount of people we had and how fast that fire traveled …”
Chief Olsen said the two firefighters on shift at the time of the fire call got to the scene quickly but the rapid spread of the flames and the realization that someone was inside created an immediate need for more personnel.
St. Johnsbury firefighters were assisted at the scene by crews from Barnet, Danville, Lyndonville and Littleton. Providing station coverage was East Burke and Waterford fire departments.
A Vermont State Police fire investigation team was brought it to help determine the cause. A determination has yet to be released to the public and the St. Johnsbury Police continues to investigate.
March worked part-time at the Sayles Funeral Home. She had taken on the role of Interim Director at the Good Living Senior Center in the summer.
“Connie had a big heart; she was kind, caring, and loved by many,” noted her obituary.
