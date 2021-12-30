In March, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office concluded that the state police trooper who shot and killed a Whitefield man on Dec. 23, 2020, in Dalton was legally justified in doing so.
Mark R. Clermont, 45, armed with pistol and rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest, fired first in what began as a scuffle following a traffic stop and quickly escalated into a gun battle that injured the trooper.
Clermont, a convicted felon prohibited from driving or possessing guns and who was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot in the head and killed by NHSP Trooper Matthew Merrill, had recently told others he would not be going back to prison again if ever caught driving, state prosecutors said Wednesday during a briefing on the incident.
In the months leading up to the shooting that saw more than 30 total shots fired, Clermont also exhibited a growing paranoia that the government was out to get him, said Senior New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Jeff Strelzin.
The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 23, 2020, at 16 Bridge Hill Road, after Merrill, who would be shot in the abdomen and foot and would have been shot in the head if Clermont’s pistol had fired, stopped Clermont for speeding near the Vermont border.
Clermont was armed with a .45-caliber pistol and AK-style assault rifle with two high-capacity clips.
After he was shot, Merrill, who faced a long recovery, was helped and tended to by residents until police backup and paramedics arrived.
“Based on a review of all the evidence, it was objectively reasonable for Trooper Merrill to conclude that Mr. Clermont constituted an imminent threat of deadly force when he shot and killed him,” said Senior Assistant Attorney General Jane Young. “There is corroborating evidence that Mr. Clermont posed a threat to others …”
