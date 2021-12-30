In early March, one week after the property owner cut down the “blue ribbon” memorial tree in Haverhill that marked the spot where Maura Murray disappeared in 2004, the state denied an application by the Murray family seeking a permanent historical marker at the location.
The Murray family had filed the application with thousands of signatures in support to formally recognize the significance of the disappearance.
Maura was a 21-year-old nursing student from Massachusetts when she disappeared on the night of Feb. 9, 2004, after her car crashed in to a snow bank along Route 112 near the Weathered Barn.
In the denial letter, Benjamin Wilson, director for the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources, said the decision was a difficult one, but a marker was not supported by the state Department of Transportation or by broad community support.
Maura’s sister, Julie Murray, said the family would be amenable to another nearby location.
“While I understand certain residents may find the disappearance of a missing girl and associated historical marker in their community an imposition, the fact that Maura’s disappearance is one of the most followed and well-known unsolved mysteries in the world has guaranteed that the site of her car crash on Rt. 112 will forever be a historical location visited regularly by an ever-increasing number of residents and visitors for years to come,” said Julie Murray.
With no grave to visit or ashes to scatter, Julie Murray has said that the blue ribbon tree, until it was cut, had served as a place to honor and remember Maura at the spot where she was last seen alive.
