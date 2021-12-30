2021 In Review: Subway Job Application Gives Away Alleged Criminal

St. Johnsbury Police reported in October that they tracked down a local man for using counterfeit money at the Subway restaurant after realizing the man also handed in a job application when passing the bad cash.
Vincent E. Schwab, 38, of St. Johnsbury, was cited by Cpl. Steven Hartwell for two counts of counterfeiting and retail theft.
According to Cpl. Hartwell’s report, Schwab went into the Subway restaurant on Federal Street on Sept. 28 and paid for two drinks with a $50 bill. A short time later, Hartwell noted, Schwab returned to the Subway claiming that he had been given a fake $20 bill with his change from the earlier purchase. An employee took him at his word and exchanged a counterfeit $20 with a real one.
Once the dinner rush was over, Subway workers determined the original $50 bill was counterfeit. They gave police the fake $50 and the fake $20 and also provided another helpful piece of evidence.
“Police collected the bills as evidence, also collected at the time of the bills was an application for employment at the restaurant the suspect had dropped off at the time of the first purchase,” Cpl. Hartwell wrote.
Based on the identifying information on the application, police located and cited Schwab for the counterfeit crimes.
