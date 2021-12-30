2021 In Review: Suspect Blames FBI For Vandalizing 45 Motor Vehicles In St. Johnsbury

A homeless man accused of vandalizing 45 vehicles in St. Johnsbury told police it was all the FBI’s fault.
“The FBI is torturing me, and it is involuntary,” said Micael Bizuneh, according to court documents.
Bizuneh, 33, pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of unlawful mischief in Caledonia Superior Court in December.
Bizuneh’s defense attorney told the court he suspected Bizuneh has mental health issues and prosecutors asked the judge to set bail, a 24-hour curfew at a court-approved residence and to prohibit Bizuneh from entering the town of St. Johnsbury except for court, legal or medical appointments while the case is pending.
The judge did set bail at $1,000 and a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew but allowed Bizuneh to be in St. Johnsbury as long as he stayed away from some of the places where he allegedly “keyed” or threw rocks through the windows of motor vehicles on Monday, Dec. 6.
Bizuneh is accused of vandalizing motor-vehicles parked at St. Johnsbury Academy, Maplefields, The Fairbanks Inn, Pica Pica restaurant, ABC LOL child care and Celtic Marketing. Bizuneh is also accused of vandalizing motor vehicles on several other streets in town including North Avenue, Hastings Hill, Day Court and along Main Street.
If convicted of all the charges Bizuneh faces a possible sentence of up to 42 years in prison and $42,000 in fines.
