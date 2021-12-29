2021 In Review: The Most Read Stories In 2021
Editor’s Note: During 2021, the newspaper’s website at caledonianrecord.com drew an average of 9,953 visitors a day who collectively read over 10 million pages. The following were the most read of the year.

Resident Dies In Summer Street Fire

Woman Sentenced To Prison In Decapitation Case

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Crash With Manure Truck

Two Reported Killed, One Injured In Littleton Accident

Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust

Connecticut Man Charged With Drug World Kidnapping And Attempted Murder In Barnet

Authorities Investigating Death In Danville

Lyndonville Toddler In Dartmouth After Dog Attack

Littleton Man Killed In Crash

Local Men Face Felony Charges After Major Lunenburg Drug Bust

St. Johnsbury Restaurant Robbed In Broad Daylight

Hydrant Trouble Delays Railroad Street Firefight

The Stars And Stripes Parade In Lyndonville

Fire Evacuates Schilling Beer Co.

Passing Motorists Rendered Aid In Crash That Killed Two Children

Fire Truck Crashes While Responding To Crash

Welfare Check Turns Into Drug Bust

Drivers Charged In Pedestrian Hit-And-Run

Woman Enters Guilty Plea In Decapitated Lover Case

Crash Into Tree Kills Driver

Motorists Target Pedestrian Along Railroad Street

Local Mom Credits Awake Son For Alerting Her To House Fire

Danville Man Arrested In New Hampshire For Marijuana Possession

Suspect In Fatal Lyndon Car Crash Fled Authorities While At DHMC

Guns, Drug & Cash Seized On Portland Street

Stannard Brothers Arrested After Friday Raid On ‘Heroin Highway’

Millerâ€™s Run Covered Bridge Takes Another Hit

Luna The Miracle Cat Lost And Found Again

Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of Johnnie Simpson

More Trouble For Woman Convicted Of Assaulting Cop At Corn Maze

Massive Drug Bust At Lyndon Center Apartment Building

Home Improvement Fraud: Tree Cutter Sells Wood Chipper & Chain Saws For Drugs

POLICE: Driver In Walden Head-On Had 15 Different Drugs In her System

Young Woman Dies In Sheffield Crash

Rt. 114 Shut Down For East Burke Village Fire

Third Kidnapping & Assault Suspect Caught In Brattleboro

Police Respond To Dog Attack Call Injuring Toddler

Police Identify Seriously Hurt Motorcycle Rider

Woodsville-Wells River Celebrate Fourth of July

Young Woman Dies In Sheffield Crash

Census Shows Population Decline Across Much Of Area

Arrest Warrant Issued For Connecticut Woman Accused Of Burke Mountain Assaults

Police: Would-Be Robber Tackled By Fairgoers; Charged With Robbing Vendor

NEK Walk To End Alzheimer’s Sees Large, Committed Turnout

Multi-Agency Investigation Leads To Lyndonville Arrest Of St. J Armed Robbery Suspect

POLICE: Woman Flees Assailant, Saved By ATV Riders

Danville Mourns The Loss Of Sixth-Grader

Ryegate Man Charged With Negligent Homicide For Fatal Crash

Car Dealership Employees Help Take Down Man With A Knife

Family Remembers Savard’s Ultimate Sacrifice

Man Indicted For Rolling Out Of Walmart With Cart

Dispatcher Rejects 911 Caller’s Offer To Pull Burning Snowmobile From Covered Bridge

35th Annual Littleton Christmas Parade Kicks Off Holiday Season

Frequent Stone Wall Crash Site Takes Another Hit

St. Johnsbury Patrol Commander Placed On Paid Leave, Again

$25,000 Arrest Warrant Issued For Third Suspect In Beating Of Barnet Man

Local Man Hospitalized In Drug Related St. Johnsbury Shooting

Academy Adopting A Universal Dress Code

Following Tragedy, Local Family Grateful For Love From Community

Provocative Sign Pushes Buttons In Bethlehem

Confrontation At Hardwick Store Leads To Death By Gunshot

State Plow Truck Topples Off I91 While Dealing With Spring Snowfall

Academy Students Walk Out On Last Day Of Classes

Volunteers Turn Out To Support Soldiers At VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. Annual Event

I91 Crash Causes Minor Injuries, Totals Classic Car

Dispute Leads To Death Of Local Man

Opposition Voiced To Proposed Darling Hill Development

Couple Indicted For Abusing Infant Daughter

Restored To Its Original Glory: The Inn At Burklyn

4th Annual Light Up The Night Holiday Parade

Snowmobile Fire Burns Troy Covered Bridge

St. Johnsbury Academy Graduates Express Gratitude

NEK Breaks Daily COVID Record, Several More Deaths

21 Car Pile-Up Closes Franconia Notch

Foliage Frames From Around The Area

Home Destroyed In Lyman Fire

Two Tractor-trailers Crash, One Driver Killed

Former Concord School Principal Reprimanded For Unprofessional Conduct

Danville Man Accused Of Trying To Pull Another Man’s Eyeballs Out Of His Head At Cumberland Farms

Local Contractor Found At Portland Street Drug House

NEK Man Charged With Multiple Crimes At Restaurant

New Details Released In Mysterious Death Of Johnnie Simpson

Simon The Tanner Closes, Building To Be Sold

Patricia Prue Wants Murder Conviction Thrown Out

Runaway Juveniles Found In South Burlington

State Police Charge Newbury Man In Homicide

Firefighters Fulfill Rehab Resident’s Dying Wish

St. J State Trooper Accused Of Assault

Local Man Avoids Prison In Bloody Domestic Violence Case

Caretaker Caught Molesting Child On Nanny Cam In Kirby

St. Johnsbury Businessman Charged With Tax Evasion, Identity Theft

Gun Used In Attempted Drug World Murder Found On St. J Suspect

Lyndonville Police Seeking Suspected Drugstore Thief

Owner Of Former Motel Property Criticized For Disrespectful Actions

Third Trout Lands Fisherman In Court

Major Resort Planned For Darling Hill Road

Connecticut Woman Charged With Assaults At Burke Mountain Hotel

