2021 In Review: The Most Read Stories In 2021

Editor’s Note: During 2021, the newspaper’s website at caledonianrecord.com drew an average of 9,953 visitors a day who collectively read over 10 million pages. The following were the most read of the year.
Resident Dies In Summer Street Fire
Woman Sentenced To Prison In Decapitation Case
Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Crash With Manure Truck
Two Reported Killed, One Injured In Littleton Accident
Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust
Connecticut Man Charged With Drug World Kidnapping And Attempted Murder In Barnet
Authorities Investigating Death In Danville
Lyndonville Toddler In Dartmouth After Dog Attack
Littleton Man Killed In Crash
Local Men Face Felony Charges After Major Lunenburg Drug Bust
St. Johnsbury Restaurant Robbed In Broad Daylight
Hydrant Trouble Delays Railroad Street Firefight
The Stars And Stripes Parade In Lyndonville
Fire Evacuates Schilling Beer Co.
Passing Motorists Rendered Aid In Crash That Killed Two Children
Fire Truck Crashes While Responding To Crash
Welfare Check Turns Into Drug Bust
Drivers Charged In Pedestrian Hit-And-Run
Woman Enters Guilty Plea In Decapitated Lover Case
Crash Into Tree Kills Driver
Motorists Target Pedestrian Along Railroad Street
Local Mom Credits Awake Son For Alerting Her To House Fire
Danville Man Arrested In New Hampshire For Marijuana Possession
Suspect In Fatal Lyndon Car Crash Fled Authorities While At DHMC
Guns, Drug & Cash Seized On Portland Street
Stannard Brothers Arrested After Friday Raid On ‘Heroin Highway’
Millerâ€™s Run Covered Bridge Takes Another Hit
Luna The Miracle Cat Lost And Found Again
Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of Johnnie Simpson
More Trouble For Woman Convicted Of Assaulting Cop At Corn Maze
Massive Drug Bust At Lyndon Center Apartment Building
Home Improvement Fraud: Tree Cutter Sells Wood Chipper & Chain Saws For Drugs
POLICE: Driver In Walden Head-On Had 15 Different Drugs In her System
Young Woman Dies In Sheffield Crash
Rt. 114 Shut Down For East Burke Village Fire
Third Kidnapping & Assault Suspect Caught In Brattleboro
Police Respond To Dog Attack Call Injuring Toddler
Police Identify Seriously Hurt Motorcycle Rider
Woodsville-Wells River Celebrate Fourth of July
Census Shows Population Decline Across Much Of Area
Arrest Warrant Issued For Connecticut Woman Accused Of Burke Mountain Assaults
Police: Would-Be Robber Tackled By Fairgoers; Charged With Robbing Vendor
NEK Walk To End Alzheimer’s Sees Large, Committed Turnout
Multi-Agency Investigation Leads To Lyndonville Arrest Of St. J Armed Robbery Suspect
POLICE: Woman Flees Assailant, Saved By ATV Riders
Danville Mourns The Loss Of Sixth-Grader
Ryegate Man Charged With Negligent Homicide For Fatal Crash
Car Dealership Employees Help Take Down Man With A Knife
Family Remembers Savard’s Ultimate Sacrifice
Man Indicted For Rolling Out Of Walmart With Cart
Dispatcher Rejects 911 Caller’s Offer To Pull Burning Snowmobile From Covered Bridge
35th Annual Littleton Christmas Parade Kicks Off Holiday Season
Frequent Stone Wall Crash Site Takes Another Hit
St. Johnsbury Patrol Commander Placed On Paid Leave, Again
$25,000 Arrest Warrant Issued For Third Suspect In Beating Of Barnet Man
Local Man Hospitalized In Drug Related St. Johnsbury Shooting
Academy Adopting A Universal Dress Code
Following Tragedy, Local Family Grateful For Love From Community
Provocative Sign Pushes Buttons In Bethlehem
Confrontation At Hardwick Store Leads To Death By Gunshot
State Plow Truck Topples Off I91 While Dealing With Spring Snowfall
Academy Students Walk Out On Last Day Of Classes
Volunteers Turn Out To Support Soldiers At VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. Annual Event
I91 Crash Causes Minor Injuries, Totals Classic Car
Dispute Leads To Death Of Local Man
Opposition Voiced To Proposed Darling Hill Development
Couple Indicted For Abusing Infant Daughter
Restored To Its Original Glory: The Inn At Burklyn
4th Annual Light Up The Night Holiday Parade
Snowmobile Fire Burns Troy Covered Bridge
St. Johnsbury Academy Graduates Express Gratitude
NEK Breaks Daily COVID Record, Several More Deaths
21 Car Pile-Up Closes Franconia Notch
Foliage Frames From Around The Area
Home Destroyed In Lyman Fire
Two Tractor-trailers Crash, One Driver Killed
Former Concord School Principal Reprimanded For Unprofessional Conduct
Danville Man Accused Of Trying To Pull Another Man’s Eyeballs Out Of His Head At Cumberland Farms
Local Contractor Found At Portland Street Drug House
NEK Man Charged With Multiple Crimes At Restaurant
New Details Released In Mysterious Death Of Johnnie Simpson
Simon The Tanner Closes, Building To Be Sold
Patricia Prue Wants Murder Conviction Thrown Out
Runaway Juveniles Found In South Burlington
State Police Charge Newbury Man In Homicide
Firefighters Fulfill Rehab Resident’s Dying Wish
St. J State Trooper Accused Of Assault
Local Man Avoids Prison In Bloody Domestic Violence Case
Caretaker Caught Molesting Child On Nanny Cam In Kirby
St. Johnsbury Businessman Charged With Tax Evasion, Identity Theft
Gun Used In Attempted Drug World Murder Found On St. J Suspect
Lyndonville Police Seeking Suspected Drugstore Thief
Owner Of Former Motel Property Criticized For Disrespectful Actions
Third Trout Lands Fisherman In Court
Major Resort Planned For Darling Hill Road
Connecticut Woman Charged With Assaults At Burke Mountain Hotel
