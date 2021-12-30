2021 In Review: Vaccine Protesters Shut Down Executive Council Meeting

Disturbing.
That’s how District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) described a protest that forced the cancellation of a council meeting at St. Anselm College on Sept. 29.
Vaccine opponents interrupted the proceedings and threatened state employees, prompting Gov. Chris Sununu to call off the meeting due to public safety concerns.
The protesters gathered to oppose contracts that would deliver $27 million in federal funds to expand New Hampshire’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
According to Kenney, the trouble began during the morning portion of the meeting, when Auburn fifth-grader Charlie Olsen was inaugurated as New Hampshire’s Kid Governor.
After making a presentation on his platform issue, childhood depression, some in attendance began jeering the youngster.
“One of the hecklers said to [Gov. Sununu] ‘You’re using him as a prop,’ which made no sense. They were very unruly and disrespectful, I felt very bad for the youngster. He had family and peers there,” Kenney said.
Following a break, Sununu, Kenney and the other members of the five-person Executive Council prepared for the afternoon session.
However, dozens of protesters began chanting, shouting and making anti-vaccination statements.
“People took over the auditorium,” Kenney said, “They were saying the federal government was trying to take over New Hampshire.”
At that point, officials from the Department of Health and Human Services entered the room. After they were spotted by protesters, they came under fire. Some reportedly feared for their lives.
According to NHPR, one protester told state officials “We know where you live.”
Concerned for the safety of DHHS staff, Sununu spoke with his security team and members of law enforcement then called off the meeting. State police had to escort state employees to their vehicles afterward.
