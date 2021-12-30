St. Johnsbury voters in September approved the borrowing of up to $5.4 million dollars to pay for the renovation of the long-shuttered St. Johnsbury Armory on Main Street into a new public safety building.
The proposal passed in September by a vote of 255-170.
The town wants to renovate the contaminated but historic structure located at 1249 Main Street into a new police station and dispatch center using a combination of federal, state and local funding.
The total cost of the project - which includes an expensive environmental clean-up of the site - is estimated to be over $5.8 million dollars but the town has already reduced that cost by nearly $500,000 by landing a large grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Town officials have said there is no guarantee the project will happen without more outside grant funding so planners were counting on a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the state to lessen the cost to local taxpayers.
But the state denied the grant leaving officials searching for alternative funding sources.
It’s the second time the town has failed to land the CDBG grant from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. The application was denied during the first round of the grant process in June. Town officials said then that they were hopeful the state would award them the grant after it was re-submitted during the second round in November.
The Armory, which opened in 1917, also housed the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department for many years until it was closed by the town in 2009.
