2021 In Review: Walden School Cook Fired After Writing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ On Menu Calendar

In November, Alex McGregor was terminated from his position as Walden School’s head cook despite a nationwide shortage of support staff.
According to McGregor’s termination letter, the school cook wrote “Let’s Go Brandon” — a political slogan widely used to mean “F*** Joe Biden” — “on school property in a location where it would easily be seen by students and staff.” He also did not work his entire shift “when scheduled to do so,” leaving his place of work hours early on Nov. 9, 11 and 17 without a valid reason.
In an interview with The Caledonian-Record, McGregor said that he did not believe he should have been fired and that the menu calendar in question was in view of very few people.
When asked if he would have understood being fired for writing “F*** Joe Biden” in an elementary school, McGregor said, “yeah, of course; that would be wholly inappropriate.”
“But that’s not what [Let’s Go Brandon] translates into necessarily,” he said. “That statement is more about the whole other side of the aisle just trying to manipulate the narrative. […] People were saying F*** Trump left and right for four years, so I don’t want to see that sort of indignant ‘how dare you.’”
Superintendent Mark Tucker said that McGregor was misstating what happened and that the calendar in question was visible to members of the public, including elementary students.
“People saw it and went to the principal, and he went and took photographs of it,” he said.
“This is not about having political opinions or making political statements … this is about taking advantage of a profane euphemism in an elementary school,” said Tucker. “His free speech right does not allow him to do that; our school attorney was very clear this goes beyond acceptable expression.”
Tucker said that if any employee had written “FDT” (“F*** Donald Trump”) on something in view of students, he would have taken the same action.
“The fact that this position is difficult to cover … that’s my problem,” said Tucker. “But [McGregor] put us in that position. We have zero tolerance for what he did.”
“Look, maybe I made a bad choice,” McGregor said. “But I don’t think I deserve to lose my job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.