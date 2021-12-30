Throughout 2021, the town of Waterford saw an ever-larger cast of residents bring forward various concerns and criticisms regarding the transparency and accountability of town officials.
Tensions first boiled over in early spring when former longtime delinquent tax collector Gilbert “Gib” Trenholme was not reappointed to the position by the select board. Instead, the board appointed Donna Berry, the assistant town clerk and treasurer, to the position on March 8 despite outcry from residents.
Following the decision, Trenholme filed a series of public records requests and two allegations of open meeting law, both of which were addressed by the select board in special meetings where board members denied intentional wrongdoing. As of mid-July, legal counsel hired to handle the town’s response to the records requests had cost Waterford $3,887.50.
After several months of relative calm, a petition asking for “a full review of the spending of taxpayer funds” was signed by around 80 people and presented to the board in August. According to the petition’s organizer, Clement Gray, the petition was drawn up after townspeople learned that Waterford was looking to replace its current excavator and tractor.
After some confusion over the statutory requirements for petitions, the issue was addressed at the October select board meeting, where board member Bill Piper explained that the board had made no decisions on the equipment yet and that “all select board decisions are made in open meetings.”
At each select board meeting since August, the board’s handling of issues of governance and accountability has been criticized by Waterford residents. In addition, the conduct of Select Board Chair Fred Saar, Assistant Town Clerk Donna Berry and others has been questioned.
In November, the board began to hold their monthly meetings both on Zoom and in-person, purchasing a new laptop and 360-degree camera to facilitate the hybrid forum. However, technological malfunctions have stopped virtual participants — including Piper, who spends several months each winter in Montana — from participating.
At the Dec. 13 select board meeting, a citizens’ petition requesting compliance with open meeting law was filed. The petition, signed by over 80 registered voters, asks the select board to hold a special meeting asking voters if the legal requirements of meeting minutes should be complied with as set forth in state statute.
