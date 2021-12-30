2021 In Review: WGMT Lawsuit Resolved

A settlement was reached in January in the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Lyndonville radio station WGMT “Magic” 97.7 FM, its parent company Vermont Broadcast Associates (VBA), and owner Bruce A. James of Lyndon.
Caledonia Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout granted a joint motion to dismiss the complaint which was filed in 2018 by former WGMT sales representative Melissa Jackman.
Jackman claimed in her lawsuit that she had been subjected to repeated sexual harassment and abuse by radio station salesman Richard “Dick” Therrien while working for the company and that James failed to do anything about it. Both Therrien and James denied the allegations.
The judge also dismissed a counter-claim filed by Therrien’s defense attorney - David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury - which alleged that Jackman had defamed Therrien with the allegations in her lawsuit.
Jackman also claimed in the lawsuit that she had been sexually assaulted by Therrien however he was never charged with a crime and there was no indication that she had reported the alleged assault to police.
The motions to dismiss were submitted by VBA Attorney Lisa M. Werner of Burlington but agreed to in advance by all parties. Therrien agreed to make a one-time payment to Jackman as part of the settlement.
“Dick agreed to pay nuisance value to resolve this case because it would cost tens of thousands of dollars to defend against Ms. Jackman’s false claims,” said Sleigh. “By agreeing to settle for a nominal amount, Ms. Jackman has signaled that her claim of sexual assault was bogus.”
