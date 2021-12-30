In July it became official — $5 million toward the expansion of White Mountains Community College in Littleton was set aside in the state capital budget that was signed by the governor.
The total $7- to $7.5 million project for what will be a new advanced technology lab is scheduled to be completed by early 2023, when the new 10,000-square-foot building that will be constructed at 646 Union St., behind the Littleton Area Learning Center, will be ready for occupancy.
The new facility will house the diesel heavy equipment program, which will be relocated from Berlin to Littleton and is the centerpiece of the expansion in Littleton, as well as technology programs that include energy technology, welding, and industrial mechanics that are requested and in demand by the college’s industry partners.
Electric vehicle technology is also part of the plan, and WMCC recently received a grant from Electrify America to help with charging stations, energy technology and technicians.
The new facility will be up to current accreditation standards and is expected to boost workforce development, help meet current and future industry needs, and allow WMCC to increase enrollment rates.
Demand for community college programs has been strong.
“It’s been quite a process,” said WMCC President Chuck Lloyd. “We are excited to be over this major hurdle and have support from the state and be ready to go. This has been a dream of ours for a number of years.”
