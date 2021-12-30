A 70-year-old woman died from smoke inhalation in a Northumberland house fire on Jan. 29.

Janet B. Deforrest was identified as the victim and her death was ruled accidental.

Another person escaped the fire and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office.

The fire at 89 Old Village Rd. was first reported shortly after 6 a.m. and first-arriving crews arrived to find the two-and-a-half story building was consumed by fire.

