2021 In Review: Zion Growers Buys Ide Property For Hemp Processing Plant

ST. JOHNSBURY — Efforts to convert the century-old E.T. & H.K. Ide property on Bay Street into a large-scale hemp processing facility advanced in 2021 when Zion Growers purchased the property from the Ide family on Dec. 27.
Zion Growers, led by CEO Brandon McFarlane and COO Travis Samuels, began discussing property acquisition from Tim Ide about 15 months ago. The plan is to rehabilitate the property and convert it as a place to gather hemp from area farms and process it for a number of different uses by customers throughout the country.
The property sale brings an end of ownership of the Bay Street property that was swampland when Tim Ide’s great-grandfather, Elmore Timothy, purchased it in 1890. Ide is part of the sixth generation of Ides in a business that began in 1813 as a grist mill in Passumpsic and became a large-scale, region-dependent feed manufacturer and retailer at the Bay Street property.
In the many months since McFarlane and Samuels connected with Ide, they have worked on project marketing and development, securing funding and determining the environmental mitigation necessary ahead of work on the site.
Many things would need to fall into place seamlessly, said McFarlane, but Zion Growers could be ready to take a hemp harvest for processing by next fall.
