2022 Year In Review: Academy Community Suffers Antisemitic Graffiti

ST. JOHNSBURY — Symbols of hate etched into St. Johnsbury Academy walls spurred school-wide attention, reflection, and administrative ire.
Referencing several carvings of Swastikas into bathroom walls, Academy Headmaster Sharon Howell told a chapel assembly of the student body and faculty, “We will not tolerate these acts of hate. There will be the most serious consequences for them.”
Dr. Howell first addressed the racist vandalism in morning chapel on Oct. 6, one day after Yom Kippur, a Jewish High Holy Day, ended. She said in that message she wanted to communicate “dismay” that such a symbol appeared on campus and asked for the person or people responsible to confess.
When another Swastika appeared shortly after, Dr. Howell said her message to the assembly had a different tone. She spoke in more forceful terms. “While my comments have been about forgiving and learning, I am less concerned about that this morning,” she said to the students. “These actions do not represent us. They are not who we are, they are not what we do, and they will not be tolerated.”
The Academy reported the incidents to St. Johnsbury Police. Dr. Howell said officials believed they had identified those responsible but want to be sure they engage with anyone connected to the incidents.
The Academy turned the incidents into a community-wide discussion and teaching moment with a poignant series of op-eds published in the Caledonian-Record.
