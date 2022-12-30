2022 Year In Review: Academy Community Suffers Antisemitic Graffiti

St. Johnsbury Academy students walk past Colby Hall on the first day of school, Aug. 25, 2022. (Contributed Photo - St. Johnsbury Academy-Steve Legge)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Symbols of hate etched into St. Johnsbury Academy walls spurred school-wide attention, reflection, and administrative ire.

Referencing several carvings of Swastikas into bathroom walls, Academy Headmaster Sharon Howell told a chapel assembly of the student body and faculty, “We will not tolerate these acts of hate. There will be the most serious consequences for them.”

