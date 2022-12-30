2022 Year In Review: Allen Draper Convicted Of Killing Tim Persons
Allen Draper enters Caledonia Superior Court.

Allen Draper was convicted in February of killing St. Johnsbury resident Tim Persons.

In 2018, Draper, now 34, was on furlough from an unrelated prior conviction serving part of his prison sentence in the community at Covered Bridge Therapeutic Communities at 184 Pearl St. in St. Johnsbury.

