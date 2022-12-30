2022 Year In Review: Allen Draper Convicted Of Killing Tim Persons

Allen Draper was convicted in February of killing St. Johnsbury resident Tim Persons.
In 2018, Draper, now 34, was on furlough from an unrelated prior conviction serving part of his prison sentence in the community at Covered Bridge Therapeutic Communities at 184 Pearl St. in St. Johnsbury.
Persons, 52, who knew Draper through his volunteer work at Covered Bridge, was found dead in the charred rubble of his Crepeault Hill Road home on May 15, 2018. Draper was later charged with killing Persons by striking him in the head with a radiator pipe and setting his house on fire after Persons refused to give Draper money so he could buy cocaine.
Persons was survived by his parents, siblings, nieces and two young daughters.
Draper pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to an amended charge of 2nd-degree murder and two unrelated counts of violating an abuse prevention order in exchange for the sentence a 20 years-to-life prison sentence as part of a plea agreement.
It was the second plea deal Draper had entered into with the state.
In August of 2019, Draper agreed to plead guilty to a charge of first-degree murder as well as a felony charge of assault and robbery and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer in exchange for a sentence of 27 years to life in prison.
But in December of 2019, Draper withdrew from the deal that Attorney Rob Sussman had negotiated with former Caledonia County State’s Attorney Lisa Warren.
