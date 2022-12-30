2022 Year In Review: Ariel Quiros Sentenced
Ariel Quiros appears by video conference in U.S District Court on Friday, May, 8, 2020. (File Photo)

BURLINGTON — On April 29, Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Burke Mountain resort and Jay Peak ski resort, was sentenced in federal court to serve five years in prison.

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Ariel Quiros, of Puerto Rico, and formerly of Key Biscayne, Florida, was sentenced to 60 months in prison by Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford in United States District Court in connection with his involvement in the AnC Vermont EB-5 investment project.

