2022 Year In Review: Arrest Made In Danville Murder For Hire Scheme

In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2018, a Vermont State Trooper speaks to a homeowner near an area on Peacham Road in Barnet where the body of Gregory Davis found. Authorities have charged a man in connection with Davis's death. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The FBI arrested an alleged hit-man in the spring who authorities say posed as a federal agent to kidnap and murder a Danville man four years ago.
Greg Davis, 49, was found hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Two days later, all court records related to the case were sealed in Caledonia Superior Court at the request of prosecutors.
But in April a man identified in federal court documents as Colorado resident Jerry Banks, 34, was arrested at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and now stands accused as part of a sophisticated murder-for-hire plot.
Three other suspects were later arrested and charged in connection with the case including Nevada residents Aron Lee Ethridge, 42; Berk Eratay, 35, and the alleged mastermind of the murder for hire scheme, Los Angeles resident Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39.
Ethridge has since made a plea agreement with the government to settle his charges.
Federal authorities believe that Gumrukcu conspired with others to have Davis killed because he feared that Davis - one of his business partners - would report Gumrukcu to the FBI alleging fraud.
The federal cases against Eratay, Banks and Gumrukcu remain pending in U.S. District Court.
Davis lived with his family at 884 Hawkins Road in Danville.
Davis’s widow, Melissa Davis, filed a civil lawsuit this year against Gumrukcu seeking $25 million dollars in damages.
