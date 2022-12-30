2022 Year In Review: Arrest Made In Danville Murder For Hire Scheme
In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2018, a Vermont State Trooper speaks to a homeowner near an area on Peacham Road in Barnet where the body of Gregory Davis found. Authorities have charged a man in connection with Davis's death. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The FBI arrested an alleged hit-man in the spring who authorities say posed as a federal agent to kidnap and murder a Danville man four years ago.

Greg Davis, 49, was found hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

