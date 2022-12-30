A story broke in January about an unusual filing by convicted Elm Street shooter Arther Butler.
Butler, 20, wanted to be tried as a white person.
Butler filed the motion in November of 2021 asking the court to “order a white person to sit/stand in place of the defendant any time actual, alternate, or prospective jurors are present, and order all other relief in the interests of justice.”
Butler argued that he couldn’t get a fair trial in Vermont because he is Black and that data from the U.S. Census Bureau reports that 93 percent of Vermont residents identify as white.
“An overwhelming majority of these white residents are conservative-leaning, financially stable, legally un-educated and untrained, myopic thinking, older, rural-lifestyled, Vermonters,” wrote Butler.
He then advised the court that he is “black, liberal-leaning, financially indigent, semi-legally educated and trained through personal experiences, open-minded, younger, urban life-styled…”
Butler said that a Vermont jury would likely not give him a fair trial if he was in the courtroom.
“Virtually any jury drawn with the defendant seated/standing at the defense table will be a jury of the putative victim’s peers, not a jury of the defendant’s peers,” wrote Butler.
The motion was eventually dismissed by Windsor County Judge Robert P. Gerety Jr. in December 2021.
Butler has since reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and settled the charges against him in April.
Butler pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and violating conditions of release in exchange for a sentence of 40 months to ten years, all suspended except for 40 months to serve and eight years of probation.
