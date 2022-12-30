2022 Year In Review: Autosaver Group Buys Wells River Chevrolet

Wells River Chevrolet was purchased by Autosaver Group in November.
The deal includes both the dealership and the property located at 10 Railroad St. in downtown Wells River, Vt.
The purchase price was not known.
The deal gives Autosaver Group a total of 13 car dealerships in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York.
“We’re excited to add it to the group,” said Autosaver owner Abel Toll of Danville. “We’ll keep the same name and we’ve offered all the employees the opportunity to keep their jobs and hopefully they will stay.”
Toll is purchasing Wells River Chevrolet from Westmore resident Jeff Moore.
Moore said Wells River Chevrolet is doing very well right now but the future conversion of car dealerships to electric vehicle dealerships will be very expensive and that larger auto chains will be in a better position to handle that change.
“We’re very excited that the Autosaver Group is acquiring us,” said Moore. “I made the decision to sell on many levels but the most important thing was to make sure that all our employees could keep their jobs.”
Moore still owns two other businesses based in St. Johnsbury - Quest Transportation and Pellets Now.
Toll and Moore said the discussions about the sale began several months prior.
Wells River Chevrolet has been in business for 85 years. Moore bought the business in 2019 from former Ford Motor Co. Executive Allan Gilmour. Gilmour’s nephew, John Gilmour, remains a part owner of the dealership and serves as sales manager.
Toll has been in the car business for over 40 years. He started his first used car dealership on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury.
