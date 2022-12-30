2022 Year In Review: Autosaver Group Buys Wells River Chevrolet
Wells River Chevrolet, Wells River, Vt.

Wells River Chevrolet was purchased by Autosaver Group in November.

The deal includes both the dealership and the property located at 10 Railroad St. in downtown Wells River, Vt.

