2022 Year In Review: Botzojorns Announces Departure From KESD

Jen Botzojorns announced in mid November her intent to resign as Superintendent of Kingdom East School District at the end of the school year.
Botzojorns notified the school board of her plans during their meeting Nov. 8, requesting that she be released from her contract that called for her to serve through the 23-24 school year.
School board chair Cynthia Stuart, of Concord, said the board reluctantly approved the request following an executive session where it was discussed. Stuart said the reluctance was because of all the good work and contributions Botzojorns had made to the district.
“With sincere gratitude and deep appreciation for her significant contributions to education in the Northeast Kingdom, the Kingdom East School District Board accepted Jennifer Botzojorns’ resignation effective June 30, 2023,” Stuart said in a statement.
Botzojorns notified the district’s senior leadership, faculty and staff, and school community families following the board’s decision in several emails.
This is Botzojorn’s seventh year as superintendent in the region. Her first year was as superintendent of Caledonia North Supervisory Union in 2016-17. She helped shepherd the creation of the Kingdom East School District through the Act 46 merger process and has served as KESD Superintendent since.
The process to replace Botzojorns is already underway with the district hiring a consultant, appointing a search committee and posting the job nationally. The committee is to begin meeting after the New Year to review applications, conduct preliminary interviews and make a recommendation to the full board.
The expectation is the community will have an opportunity to meet the candidate as part of the hiring process.
