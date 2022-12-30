2022 Year In Review: Botzojorns Announces Departure From KESD

Jen Botzojorns (Contributed Photo)

Jen Botzojorns announced in mid November her intent to resign as Superintendent of Kingdom East School District at the end of the school year.

Botzojorns notified the school board of her plans during their meeting Nov. 8, requesting that she be released from her contract that called for her to serve through the 23-24 school year.

