2022 Year In Review: Brad Reed Named SJFD Chief

ST. JOHNSBURY — A familiar face in the town’s fire department from a St. Johnsbury firefighting family has been hired to serve as the department’s next fire chief.
After a months-long search in which applicants from out-of-state were considered, the search committee decided they didn’t need to go far to find the right person for the job, naming Assistant Chief Brad Reed to the position on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
“Brad is committed to the Town of St. Johnsbury and the Fire Service, and I am confident that he will be a successful leader for the St Johnsbury Fire Department and a great addition to the Town Management Team,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
Reed has been with the department since 1998, starting as a call firefighter. In 2001, he was hired full-time at the department, filling the spot vacated by his retiring father, Richard.
“He actually took my place,” said Richard Reed of St. Johnsbury, who served as a firefighter in St. Johnsbury for 35 years. Richard Reed’s father, Carlisle, served in the fire department before him, and two of Brad Reed’s uncles were St. Johnsbury firefighters: Eugene McDonough, who died battling a fire in 1998, and Jerry Fournier, who was fire chief in the 1970s and 1980s.
Reed, 46, identified his familiarity with the department and its crew as a significant asset to the town. “We have a really good solid team of firefighters,” he said. Additionally, he said, his progression through the ranks over the last two decades puts him in a good position to lead. “I certainly have a lot of gas left in the tank, a lot of energy, and I think that my experience in the last 20 years has prepared me very well to step into this role,” he said.
