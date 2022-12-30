2022 Year In Review: Brad Reed Named SJFD Chief
Brad Reed, left, then assistant chief, points while talking to Town Manager Chad Whitehead at the scene of a Cherry Street apartment building fire on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — A familiar face in the town’s fire department from a St. Johnsbury firefighting family has been hired to serve as the department’s next fire chief.

After a months-long search in which applicants from out-of-state were considered, the search committee decided they didn’t need to go far to find the right person for the job, naming Assistant Chief Brad Reed to the position on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

