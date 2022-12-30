2022 Year In Review: Census, Incumbent Departures Contribute To NEK Legislative Shakeup
This portion of Vermont's map shows new legislative districts for Northeast Kingdom and adjacent towns that were adopted by the Vermont House Government Operations Committee on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Beginning with the withdrawal of a local state representative in February, a series of decisions in 2022 helped to remake the political landscape of the Northeast Kingdom that had been dominated by Republicans.

Patrick Seymour, a Republican representing the two-seat Caledonia 4-House district, comprised of Lyndon, Sutton and Burke, with Marty Feltus, announced his resignation from the position on Feb. 24, 2022. He had been re-elected to his second term in November 2020.

