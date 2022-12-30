2022 Year In Review: Census, Incumbent Departures Contribute To NEK Legislative Shakeup

This portion of Vermont's map shows new legislative districts for Northeast Kingdom and adjacent towns that were adopted by the Vermont House Government Operations Committee on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Beginning with the withdrawal of a local state representative in February, a series of decisions in 2022 helped to remake the political landscape of the Northeast Kingdom that had been dominated by Republicans.
Patrick Seymour, a Republican representing the two-seat Caledonia 4-House district, comprised of Lyndon, Sutton and Burke, with Marty Feltus, announced his resignation from the position on Feb. 24, 2022. He had been re-elected to his second term in November 2020.
Gov. Phil Scott named Republican John Kascenska, of Burke, to be Seymour’s replacement on March 7, giving Kascenska three months of the legislative session to serve the people of Caledonia 4, putting him in a position to seek re-election in November.
But then the legislature, working with new population numbers from the recent 10-year census, redrew the legislative map. It moved Burke out of the district shared with Sutton and Lyndon and attached it to a single-seat district comprised of several Essex County towns where Terri Williams was serving as an incumbent Republican representative.
It meant that incumbent Republicans Kascenska and Williams needed to compete for one seat in the August Primary. Williams won and Kascenska was out.
Coupled with the decision by longtime Lyndon legislator Marty Feltus not to seek re-election, the altered legislative map pushing Kascenska out meant that Caledonia 3 would be occupied by newcomers. What had been consistently Republicans in the two-seat district changed in November with voters putting Democrat Dennis Labounty in one of the seats. Republican Charles Wilson won the other seat.
Another local incumbent legislator in the Republican party, Marcia Martel, of Waterford, also decided against a re-election bid, creating a vacancy that Bobby Farlice-Rubio, a Democrat, was voted to fill.
In Orleans County, multi-term Republican Rep. Vicki Strong was defeated by Democrat Katherine Sims. They had served together in the previous composition of legislative districts, but the changes put them in a different legislative district with only one seat.
Once all the decisions among the representatives and the redistricting were made, Northeast Kingdom voters on Election Day, Nov. 8 helped balance the political landscape between Democrats and Republicans. After the 2020 election, there were only four Democrats in the Kingdom occupying a possible 17 representative seats. The new makeup has Democrats filling seven of the 16 NEK representative seats.
