Beloved 2020 Academy graduate Jillian Hegarty, 20, was killed on April 1 while walking with two friends from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., when an SUV struck them as they crossed a street. The driver immediately fled the scene. All three were transported to area hospitals. Hegarty succumbed to her injuries. Another of the students suffered serious injuries, and the third was treated for minor injuries.

Joanne Berger-Sweeney, Trinity’s president, wrote, “Jillian Hegarty was special … And to lose her — a student, a classmate, a daughter, a teammate, a friend — at such a young age and in such a tragic fashion is heartbreaking. There is no other way to describe it.”

