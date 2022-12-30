Beloved 2020 Academy graduate Jillian Hegarty, 20, was killed on April 1 while walking with two friends from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., when an SUV struck them as they crossed a street. The driver immediately fled the scene. All three were transported to area hospitals. Hegarty succumbed to her injuries. Another of the students suffered serious injuries, and the third was treated for minor injuries.
Joanne Berger-Sweeney, Trinity’s president, wrote, “Jillian Hegarty was special … And to lose her — a student, a classmate, a daughter, a teammate, a friend — at such a young age and in such a tragic fashion is heartbreaking. There is no other way to describe it.”
At the Academy and throughout the community, Hegarty made an indelible mark. Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell noted in a statement that she was a “perfect role model.”
Hegarty was a member of SJA’s student government, a student orientation leader, a community service volunteer, an athlete, a camp counselor and a dancer.
Hegarty’s death was a significant loss to her college community in Hartford and for the St. Johnsbury community. Trinity College held a vigil in the campus chapel and the Academy hosted a celebration of life ceremony in Fuller Hall which hundreds attended.
People began arriving as early as 90 minutes ahead of the service. As the 2 p.m. start drew near, the line extended down the Fuller Hall steps and onto the Main Street sidewalk for about 100 feet. Former Academy Headmaster Tom Lovett officiated the service.
He shared with those gathered words he told Jillian about her qualities when she won one of the two Headmaster’s Prizes at the time of her graduation. Among the words he used to describe her were “fearless,” “compassionate” and “intelligent.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.