The community mourned the passing of Dick Lawrence as friends and colleagues recalled a humble man who was dedicated to his community and was known for a legacy of service that could have filled multiple lives.

Richard “Dick” Lawrence died on the morning of Nov. 24, 2022, at the age of 80. Lawrence was a lifelong Lyndon resident. He served seven terms in the Vermont House of Representatives, over a decade of municipal service as a Lyndon selectman and town moderator, and over 30 years as a corporator and trustee of Lyndon Institute. He was a dairy farmer, businessman and longtime president of the Caledonia County Fair, for which many highlighted his enduring legacy. Lawrence also served with countless other boards and organizations, like Lyndon Rotary, the Caledonia County Farm Bureau, and many others.

