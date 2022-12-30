Outgoing Caledonia County Fair President Dick Lawrence receives a letter of congratulations on 37 years of service from Gov. Phil Scott, presented by Sen. Joe Benning during a meeting of the fair directors in St. Johnsbury Sunday. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
The community mourned the passing of Dick Lawrence as friends and colleagues recalled a humble man who was dedicated to his community and was known for a legacy of service that could have filled multiple lives.
Richard “Dick” Lawrence died on the morning of Nov. 24, 2022, at the age of 80. Lawrence was a lifelong Lyndon resident. He served seven terms in the Vermont House of Representatives, over a decade of municipal service as a Lyndon selectman and town moderator, and over 30 years as a corporator and trustee of Lyndon Institute. He was a dairy farmer, businessman and longtime president of the Caledonia County Fair, for which many highlighted his enduring legacy. Lawrence also served with countless other boards and organizations, like Lyndon Rotary, the Caledonia County Farm Bureau, and many others.
“Dick stands out in my mind as the most dedicated public servant that I have ever known,” said longtime friend David Stahler Sr., who noted he served with Lawrence on various Lyndon area civic and private boards and committees for over 40 years. “He devoted time, energy, and his personal resources to any duty that he undertook in a manner that surpassed the rest of us.”
Lawrence graduated from LI in 1960 and was a tireless supporter of his alma mater as a trustee for 31 years, said Loralee Tester, president of the LI Board of Trustees.
Lawrence was widely known for his dedication to the Caledonia County Fair, serving as president of the fair association for 37 years, a role he stepped down from this fall. At one of his final meetings last month he was presented with a letter of recognition from Gov. Phil Scott for his service to the fair and feted by fellow fair directors. Lawrence took the occasion to thank his colleagues for their dedication to the fair and highlighted the many improvements to the fair and fairgrounds they had accomplished together over the years.
A large funeral was held for Lawrence in LI Alumni Auditorium on Dec. 3, 2022.
