2022 Year In Review: Dalton Voters Reject Permanent Zoning Ordinance

On June 7, Dalton voters by a wide margin rejected a permanent zoning ordinance in a special town meeting ballot vote.
The count was 195 in support of zoning and 280 against, making for a total vote count of 475.
The turnout was nearly double the 2021 vote that saw 135 voters in favor of extending emergency temporary zoning until a permanent ordinance was presented and 130 voters opposed to ETZ, making for a total vote count of 265 and a much narrower margin.
In 2019, ETZ was adopted in a 154-129 vote.
ETZ and the proposed PZO were in large part a reaction to a commercial landfill with a total 180-acre footprint proposed by Casella Waste Systems beside Forest Lake State Park.
The proposal, first presented in early 2019, has since divided the town of Dalton, similar to landfill expansion proposals in Bethlehem, where Casella has had a landfill since the 1990s.
After the June 7 vote in Dalton, resident Jon Swan, a vocal opponent of Casella and a landfill, presented video of what he said was Thomas Cue, Casella’s director of landfill development, and Tom Ahern, of Five Corners Strategies, a public relations firm that develops “grassroots and public affairs campaigns” for commercial and residential developers, in Dalton that day.
Swan called the outcome of the vote the result of a “professional campaign waged by Casella,” which he said turned out the vote and created a process that stacked the odds against zoning supporters.
Dalton resident Pam Kathan, a Casella support and among a group of residents leading the charge against zoning, was asked how she felt about the vote.
