2022 Year In Review: Dalton Voters Reject Permanent Zoning Ordinance
Zoning opponents Eric and Robin Pilotte, of Dalton, sit outside Dalton Town Hall on Tuesday for the special town vote that rejected a permanent zoning ordinance. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

On June 7, Dalton voters by a wide margin rejected a permanent zoning ordinance in a special town meeting ballot vote.

The count was 195 in support of zoning and 280 against, making for a total vote count of 475.

