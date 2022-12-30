Danville School’s David Schilling was lauded in early August as High School Principal of the Year at an awards banquet at Killington Grand Resort.
Schilling received dual awards as both the National Association of Secondary Schools Principal of the Year for Vermont, and the Vermont Robert Pierce High School Principal of the Year by the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA).
While the awards were announced last spring, the ceremony to celebrate his and other education officials’ accomplishments was held Aug. 2 at Killington Grand Resort.
Schilling served as Principal/Secondary Principal at Danville School for four years before proposing he step down as principal to run the school’s Danville Works CTE program. He previously served as principal at Cabot School.
In comments about Schilling’s recognition, Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker stated, “In his fourth year as Principal/Secondary Principal at Danville School, Dave recognized the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on some of Danville’s students who were already struggling to find a purpose in high school. He designed and proposed a new technical education track that focuses on hands-on learning, as a way to keep those students interested and engaged in their education until they were eligible to apply to a high school technical education program in 11th-12th grade, and then offered to step down as Secondary Principal to lead this new experiential program.”
“I believe our greatest gift in this moment is a blank canvas, and the realization that we don’t have to go back to normal if normal wasn’t working so well anyway,” said Schilling in his acceptance speech.
