2022 Year In Review: Dick Hamilton, Father Of New Hampshire Tourism, Dies At 86
Buy Now

Dick Hamilton, founding member of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund and pictured here in the renovated Profile Cottage in September 2016 in Franconia Notch State Park, said the legacy fund expects to turn over its Old Man memorial site to the state in 2020. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

Dick Hamilton, who dedicated his life to growing tourism in the White Mountains and became a pioneer in the industry, was remembered for the role he played in putting the North Country region and the state on the map.

Hamilton, of Littleton, died on the morning of July 20 at the age of 86.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments