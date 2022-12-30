2022 Year In Review: Dick Hamilton, Father Of New Hampshire Tourism, Dies At 86

Dick Hamilton, founding member of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund and pictured here in the renovated Profile Cottage in September 2016 in Franconia Notch State Park, said the legacy fund expects to turn over its Old Man memorial site to the state in 2020. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
Dick Hamilton, who dedicated his life to growing tourism in the White Mountains and became a pioneer in the industry, was remembered for the role he played in putting the North Country region and the state on the map.
Hamilton, of Littleton, died on the morning of July 20 at the age of 86.
For 35 years, before retiring in 2005, he was the president of the White Mountains Attractions Association, which promotes the region’s destinations and encourages the attractions and the hundreds of tourism-related businesses that are its members to collaborate for the benefit of all.
After the 2003 collapse of the Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia Notch, Hamilton became the driving force in creating the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in private donations to create a lasting memorial to New Hampshire’s unique rock formation to ensure that the Notch remains a tourism destination for generations to come.
For his efforts to promote Littleton, Hamilton was honored with the 2009 Pollyanna Signature Award.
Jayne O’Connor, of Franconia, who succeeded Hamilton as president of White Mountains Attractions in 2005 before retiring in 2019, called Hamilton a mentor and a force statewide.
“He was the tourism guy in New Hampshire and taught the state of New Hampshire how to do tourism from the very beginning,” she said. “He encouraged them to get out and do serious advertising, tourism shows, and international tourism. He really taught the state how to do it.”
In May 2021, a bench at the Old Man of the Mountain Memorial’s Profile Plaza was unveiled and dedicated to Hamilton during a ceremony that drew state dignitaries, remarks from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation, scores of Hamilton’s friends and family members, and Gov. Chris Sununu, who said Hamilton was “always willing to step up and go the extra mile.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.