ST. JOHNSBURY — Dog Mountain in September received a grant of $5,000 from PetSafe brand’s Bark for Your Park awards to help build or support community dog parks around the country.

Amanda McDermott, the creative director at Dog Mountain, said at the time that the funds will go a long way in helping to pay for a handful of improvements from purchasing and installing pet waste disposal stations that allow the water to filter out, such as the ones in downtown St. Johnsbury, to new signage, and parking area improvements.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments