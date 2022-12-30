Dog Mountain secured a grant for improvements to the popular St. Johnsbury dog park and art gallery that continues to operate as a nonprofit in the honor of its founders, the late artist Stephen Huneck and his wife, Gwen. (Courtesy photo)
Dog Mountain secured a grant for improvements to the popular St. Johnsbury dog park and art gallery that continues to operate as a nonprofit in the honor of its founders, the late artist Stephen Huneck and his wife, Gwen. (Courtesy photo)
Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury, Vt. (Contributed Photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Dog Mountain in September received a grant of $5,000 from PetSafe brand’s Bark for Your Park awards to help build or support community dog parks around the country.
Amanda McDermott, the creative director at Dog Mountain, said at the time that the funds will go a long way in helping to pay for a handful of improvements from purchasing and installing pet waste disposal stations that allow the water to filter out, such as the ones in downtown St. Johnsbury, to new signage, and parking area improvements.
“There’s been a lot of needs that Dog Mountain has had,” McDermott said, but finding the funds to address those needs has been challenging. The grant will go a long way toward helping cover some of those needs.
Improved parking signs, as well as a new entry sign, are also among the plans for how Dog Mountain plans to use the grant, said McDermott.
She said at times, the dilapidated sign at the foot of the Dog Mountain entrance has led people to think the park is no longer open, “It doesn’t send the right message,” she said.
“It’s been on our wish list, but we didn’t have the money to do it,” she said. McDermott hopes the new sign will make it very clear that the dream of the Hunecks, husband-and-wife Stephen and Gwen, lives on. Their niece Ali Ide is helping to carry forward their vision and works with the local staff to keep Dog Mountain going.
While $5,000 isn’t a lot of money, it’s enough to have McDermott and the board of the nonprofit “dreaming a little bit,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.