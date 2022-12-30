2022 Year In Review: Driven By Supportive Fans, Kingdom All-Stars Ride ‘Truck Song’ To Statewide Victory
The Kingdom All Stars backstage at the DoGood Festival in Montpelier after opening the festival for international recording artists “American Authors” and “X Ambassasors.” The independent non-profit band earned the opportunity to open the festival by winning the state-wide “Beats For Good” music competition earlier this year. From left are Owen Marcotte of Barnet, Aden Marcotte of Barnet, Liza Morse of Danville, Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon, Siri Jolliffe of Barnet, Macey Mawhinney of Lyndon, Jazmine Bogie of Westmore, and Lauren Labounty of Lyndon. (Photo By Derek Campbell)

The Kingdom All Stars won the 2022 “Beats for Good” high school band contest and earned the chance to open for the Do Good Festival in Montpelier on July 16.

The band’s song entry into the contest, “The Truck Song,” was written and recorded by band members Jazmine Bogie of Westmore, Siri Jolliffe of Barnet, Macey Mawhinney of Lyndon and Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon.

