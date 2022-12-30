2022 Year In Review: Driven By Supportive Fans, Kingdom All-Stars Ride ‘Truck Song’ To Statewide Victory

The Kingdom All Stars backstage at the DoGood Festival in Montpelier after opening the festival for international recording artists “American Authors” and “X Ambassasors.” The independent non-profit band earned the opportunity to open the festival by winning the state-wide “Beats For Good” music competition earlier this year. From left are Owen Marcotte of Barnet, Aden Marcotte of Barnet, Liza Morse of Danville, Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon, Siri Jolliffe of Barnet, Macey Mawhinney of Lyndon, Jazmine Bogie of Westmore, and Lauren Labounty of Lyndon. (Photo By Derek Campbell)
The Kingdom All Stars won the 2022 “Beats for Good” high school band contest and earned the chance to open for the Do Good Festival in Montpelier on July 16.
The band’s song entry into the contest, “The Truck Song,” was written and recorded by band members Jazmine Bogie of Westmore, Siri Jolliffe of Barnet, Macey Mawhinney of Lyndon and Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon.
The song was created for use in a television commercial for Wells River Chevrolet, in Wells River.
The Kingdom All Stars are an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in St. Johnsbury, VT. The program is run entirely by volunteers and is free to its members.
The Do Good Fest began eight years ago as a concert event to benefit Branches of Hope, a fund that provides financial support to cancer patients to help pay for essential expenses. The festival happens on the lawn at National Life in Montpelier.
The pandemic put the festival on pause for two years, but it returned this summer with performances by X Ambassadors, American Authors, Forest Blakk and Moxie.
The opportunity for the All Stars to perform on the same stage is a new addition to the Do Good Fest. Called the Beats for Good contest, festival organizers invited any Vermont high school student as an individual or in a band with other high schoolers to submit a song performance. A panel of local music professionals and educators reviewed the submissions and selected their top 10 performances. Those submissions were presented online and the public was invited to vote for their favorite with the winner getting the chance to open the festival and a $5,000 cash prize.
The All Stars submitted “The Truck Song,” and panelists promoted it to the finals where All Stars fans responded with a contest-winning number of votes.
