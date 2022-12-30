Construction crews pour some of the very first concrete for the foundation of Fairbanks Museum's future Science Annex. Foundation work is expected to last through the first week of December. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
From left, Chris Saunders, Co-chair of Northern Borders Regional Commission, Paige Crosby, Fairbanks Museum Board Chair, Adam Kane, Fairbanks Museum Executive Director, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, Joyce Judy, President of Community College of Vermont, and Sarah Waring, USDA State Director, Rural Development, for Vermont and New Hampshire, get things started at Fairbanks Museum's ceremonial groundbreaking for its new science annex on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Fairbanks Museum Executive Director Adam Kane, right, highlights features of the museum's planned Science Annex for Rep. Peter Welch, D-VT, near the site of the future addition behind the museum on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Construction crews pour some of the very first concrete for the foundation of Fairbanks Museum's future Science Annex. Foundation work is expected to last through the first week of December. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
From left, Chris Saunders, Co-chair of Northern Borders Regional Commission, Paige Crosby, Fairbanks Museum Board Chair, Adam Kane, Fairbanks Museum Executive Director, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, Joyce Judy, President of Community College of Vermont, and Sarah Waring, USDA State Director, Rural Development, for Vermont and New Hampshire, get things started at Fairbanks Museum's ceremonial groundbreaking for its new science annex on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Fairbanks Museum Executive Director Adam Kane, right, highlights features of the museum's planned Science Annex for Rep. Peter Welch, D-VT, near the site of the future addition behind the museum on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Early March brought welcome news to supporters of the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury in their effort to construct a Science Annex on the back of the venerable institution.
The passage of an omnibus spending bill by the US Congress pushed funding for the nearly $7 million project across the finish line with an earmark sponsored by Rep. Peter Welch.
“Museums both reflect and shape our communities. In that spirit, this project will serve as an investment not just in the future of the Fairbanks Museum, but in St. Johnsbury as a whole,” said Welch. “Vermonters step up for each other and give back to their communities and this funding will help in that mission. I look forward to visiting and seeing the positive impact of this project on the community in the near future.”
The museum staff had initially believed they would be able to break ground on the Science Annex in 2021, but cost overruns induced by the pandemic meant the project needed to be delayed a year and some plans adjusted.
The annex will be the realization of years of work by staff and trustees of the museum and allow the museum to provide greater access to the balcony displays, install new, modern exhibits, as well as host a new partner in Community College of Vermont with offices and classroom space in a renovated basement area.
The addition will be a modern addition with glass walls, and it will serve, in a way, to create an exhibit case to view the original museum from the outside.
The museum held a ceremonial groundbreaking in early May and then readied itself for a year of construction and adjusted operations. As of year’s end signs of progress were evident with the foundation poured for the addition, a variety of restoration projects underway on the original building and renovation work underway in the basement of the original building.
A grand opening had originally been targeted for March or April 2023, but some unexpected discoveries found in late summer in the original stacked stone foundation set the project back on its timeline.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.